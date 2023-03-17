Share Tweet Share Email

Osprey Charging, the one of the UK’s leading EV charging networks, partnered with Marston’s (amongst other UK wide hospitality groups) to install EV chargers across their UK estate. The ongoing partnership has proved a huge success and provides a footprint of how businesses can embrace the transition to electric mobility.

The Marston’s project is an excellent example of how EV charging can be integrated into existing business operations. The pub chain has over 1,500 locations throughout the UK, and as more people switch to electric vehicles, it became clear that offering charging facilities would be a valuable service for their customers. The process of installing EV chargers requires a significant investment in infrastructure and logistics, so Marston’s decided to work with Osprey Charging, as a leader in the UK market, to deliver and operate the infrastructure.

Osprey worked with Marston’s to understand their requirements and to find the best solution for each location, with a range of hardware speeds to suit each site. The chargers were also designed to be user-friendly and simple to operate, with easy payment options and clear instructions, making the customer journey as simple as possible. The installation of the chargers has also helped Marston’s to attract new customers, as well as to retain existing ones who have switched to EVs.

The roll-out continues at pace, with Osprey installing and operating over 200 chargers across the Marston’s portfolio. As the market has grown, Osprey have worked with Marston’s to revisit and upgrade earlier sites to keep up with customer expectations and demand. To date, the partnership has delivered over 25 million electric miles, the equivalent of nearly 7000 tonnes of CO2 savings.

The partnership provides an excellent example of how businesses can embrace the transition to electric mobility, with the help of experts such as Osprey Charging. It’s not just about providing a valuable service for customers – it’s also about future-proofing your business. With the UK government planning to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, the shift to electric vehicles is inevitable. Businesses that are ready to offer EV charging facilities will be in a better position to meet the needs of their customers, as well as to contribute to their company’s ESG targets and the UK’s wider decarbonisation efforts.

property@ospreycharging.co.uk

www.ospreycharging.co.uk