OTC – A Journey of Tradition, Family, and Wellbeing

One True Concoction (OTC) is more than just a beverage brand; it’s a blend of tradition, family, and a deep commitment to wellbeing. The name OTC carries several layers of meaning. It signifies the availability of our products “over the counter,” reflects the founder’s experience in London’s financial sector with “over the counter trading,” and encapsulates our dedication to “organic traditional concoctions.” Additionally, OTC is a tribute to family, representing the initials of the founder’s sons, Omari and Tyrone, and his nephew, Corey.

Our signature beverages, Sorrel and Ginger Beer, are renowned for their natural cleansing properties, offering a refreshing and health-conscious choice for consumers. The distinctive sleeve design and vibrant colours of our packaging ensure that OTC beverages stand out on the shelves, catching the eye of discerning customers. Feedback from events has highlighted the unique difference in taste between our sparkling and still versions, adding an intriguing dimension to our product range.

Our commitment to community extends beyond their products. The founder is deeply involved in mentoring youth through Volunteering Matters and is a Founder Patron of the Legacy Onside Youth Zone in Croydon, supporting young people and giving back to the community.

