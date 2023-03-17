Pacific West Foods

Share Tweet Share Email

The year ahead presents many challenges for the hospitality sector and its consumers. Still, it remains a place where we all enjoy spending time for social engagements, a celebration or a treat!

Seafood is often seen as a tricky product to prepare at home, meaning that operators serving a quality and exciting seafood range can be guaranteed to impress their diners. Providing creative and innovative menu dishes will entice consumers to enjoy eating out of home and drive footfall in the hospitality sector.

With the additional challenges of a well publicised labour shortage, Pacific West provides a wide range of great tasting, easy to serve products that also meet the demands of busy operators in terms of quality, style and presentation.



Martin Finegan, Managing Director at Pacific West, says,

“Our most popular products include the best selling Salt & Pepper Squid, the classic Seafood Basket, and our wide range of value added King Prawns. The team at Pacific West are inspired by world foods to bring market leading innovation to menus across the UK.”

Martin goes on to say,

“Our love of seafood now also includes a highly creative plant based range to meet the growing demand from vegans and flexitarians. This range includes plant based Calamari Rings, the high impact Enoki Mushrooms and the incredibly popular and flavoursome Jackfruit Bao Buns.”

With innovation at its core, Pacific West has recently launched new products, including Katsu Prawns, Sweet Chilli Squid Bites and Panko Katsu Fish.

Pacific West is proud to deliver the world’s finest seafood & more.

Pacific West is proud to deliver the world's finest seafood & more.