Papillon Gin – Stand NC4

Papillon Gin is lovingly created in our small distillery nestled within the Dartmoor National Park in Moretonhampstead. We are a husband and wife team distilling small batches in our copper alembic still.

We marry traditional gin botanicals with Dartmoor flavours. It is distilled with 17 different botanicals which gives it a complex, full flavour. These include our ‘Dartmoor botanicals’ which are gorse flowers, rowan/hawthorn berries, chamomile, and Devon violets. We named it Papillon for the Pearl Bordered Fritillary, an endangered Dartmoor butterfly that feeds on wild violets and are donating 1% from every bottle sold to a local Butterfly Conservation project.

We get our power through a 100% renewable supplier, use compostable cups at events and our gift packaging is made with cardboard, not plastic. We try to keep our product as environmentally sensitive as possible.

