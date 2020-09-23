Park Plaza, Deploys the Virtual Remote Control

The speed of technology’s evolution is a hot topic at Airwave’s HQ and indeed, drives our business, making life exciting.

However,Airwave’s technicians saw a much more literal sense of speed recently, when discussing the notion of a “virtual remote control” in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Simply speaking, the VRC would allow guests to bypass the in-room TV remote, instead using a smart device (phone or tablet) to control the TV.

A quick phone call to software developer partner Otrum, and it seems that great minds think alike! Otrum had not only hatched the same idea, but speedily developed VRC software to work alongside Otrum hotel TV systems.

After a short period of testing, Airwave approached key client Park Plaza with a sparkling new product to be trialled at their two operating sites – London Westminster and Amsterdam Victoria.