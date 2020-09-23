Park Plaza, Deploys the Virtual Remote Control

The speed of technology’s evolution is a hot topic at Airwave’s HQ and indeed, drives our business, making life exciting.
However,Airwave’s technicians saw a much more literal sense of speed recently, when discussing the notion of a “virtual remote control” in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Simply speaking, the VRC would allow guests to bypass the in-room TV remote, instead using a smart device (phone or tablet) to control the TV.
A quick phone call to software developer partner Otrum, and it seems that great minds think alike! Otrum had not only hatched the same idea, but speedily developed VRC software to work alongside Otrum hotel TV systems.
After a short period of testing, Airwave approached key client Park Plaza with a sparkling new product to be trialled at their two operating sites – London Westminster and Amsterdam Victoria.
“Park Plaza Westminster’s location opposite St.Thomas’ hospital has seen it remain open to accommodate NHS staff” said Wayne Bowring, Head of Hospitality Sales, “we were naturally keen to propose a product that could help, even in a small way, prevent the spread of infection.”
“Further aiding the mitigation of the virus, Otrum’s Virtual Remote Control can be imple- mented remotely” said Julian Arnold,Technical Director “and this we did! remotely upgrading each hotel’s TV system server, ahead of pushing new software onto each guest-room TV.”
To find out more about theVirtual Remote Control, visit ww.airwave.tv/3996/Virtual- Remote-Control