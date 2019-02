Ingredients:

25ml White Rum

25ml Passoa Passion Fruit Liqueur

25ml Lime Juice

12 1/2ml Sugar Syrup

1 Passion Fruit

Cut the passion fruit in half and add it to a Boston shaker.

Add all ingredients into Boston shaker with lots of ice and shake for about 15 seconds.

Shake and fine strain into a chilled martini glass and then garnish with passion fruit shell.