Passionate About Our Products Dedicated To Our Customers

Steve Cullum’s Spit Roast Machines appoints Chef Thomas Harker – International Executive Chef as Ambassador to their Elite Range of Spit Roasting Equipment.

Steven Cullum Managing Director said “We are delighted to have on-board someone of Thomas’s calibre and this appointment will strengthen our brand not only in the UK but on the world-wide stage.

With particular exporting emphasis in the UAE where chef Thomas has an enviable reputation for food of the highest quality and where he is responsible for the award winning catering for the Royal and private flight industry and also luxury yachts in the Gulf region.”

Chef Thomas is currently Executive chef and Operations Manager for Executive Gourmet by Gate Gourmet in Abu Dhabi and is a member of “Chaine des Rotisseurs” and The World Association of Chefs Societies “WACS” and is also an international judge.

His illustrious career includes being the only chef to have cooked on Concorde from London to New York and he has created menus and cooked for HRH Queen Elizabeth, the late Princess Diana, Prince Charles and the British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Thomas flew into the UK to attend a 2 day photoshoot on 1st and 2nd November at Grimsby Institute to prepare a Hog Roast of the highest quality and Spit Roast Lamb (Ouzi) Arabic-style for the export market.

Chef Thomas said “I am delighted to be involved with The Elite Brand. Without doubt this is the best range of Spit Roasting equipment I have ever used. The British build quality is second to none and the machine coupled with the wide range of cooking accessories and the service offered by Steve and his team is exceptional.”