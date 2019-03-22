Penny Playing A Role In Falmouth Success Story

Hot on the heels of picking up the prestigious Lux Magazine Pub of the Year award 2018, Falmouth favourite the Pennycomequick has struck gold closer to home at the St Austell Brewery Tribute awards, picking up Wine Pub of the Year.

Praised for its eclectic mix of great wines on offer from around the world, as well as the overall wine knowledge and expertise of the Pennycomequick team, the award crowns a hugely successful first year for publicans James Luck and Mark White at the popular Falmouth local.

Explaining the secret of the Penny’s rapid adoption by Falmouth pubgoers, James said: “Evening’s out now need to be special and everybody rightly expects great service and a warm welcome wherever they go. What we do is work hard to get the basics right and that’s been reflected in our fantastic rating at Number 4 on local Tripadvisor reports. Of course, It helps that Falmouth itself is such a vibrant town with a great team dedicated to its people and visitors and we’ve worked hard to find our place in all that Falmouth has to offer.”

That sentiment is echoed by Town BID Manager Richard Wilcox, who commented: “It’s great to hear that The Pennycomequick is going from strength to strength. National trading conditions are challenging as has been well documented, so in Falmouth we have developed proactive partnerships with our business community to create an atmosphere which encourages and fosters growth, aligned with an entrepreneurial spirit. It is clear that visitors whether they be from Cornwall or further afield, want to experience local provenance, quality produce and second to none customer service, and businesses such as The Penny in Falmouth that offer that, are to be celebrated.”

Despite the challenges faced by all high streets and towns in recent years, Falmouth has managed to buck the trend, with one of the lowest vacant unit rates – under 6% (national average is around 11%) for towns of comparable size in the south west.

At a time when the licensed trade sector faces challenges nationally, Falmouth has witnessed a resurgence, with investment in and the re-opening of quality-led, as well as niche bars and pubs in the last couple of years. These include the Penny and the Chainlocker. This spirit of collaboration has seen Falmouth and its team recognised nationally as an example of best practice by the Government as the GB High Street’s Best Coastal Community and listed several times in the Sunday Times best Places to Live guide in recent years

As James Luck added: “Put it simply, Falmouth is a great place to be right now and a fantastic example of how working together as a team can make things better. We will always raise a glass to the town team for what they do for us and, of course, if anyone else wants to do the same, they are always welcome to come and do that right here in