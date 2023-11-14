PEPPADEW® Bites: Elevating the Festive Dining Experience in Pubs and Restaurants

Share Tweet Share Email

As the festive season approaches, pubs and restaurants seek to create an unforgettable dining experience for their patrons.

PEPPADEW® Bites offer a flavour explosion in every bite. The signature PEPPADEW® sweet piquanté peppers provide the perfect balance of sweetness and heat, which have been hand filled with West Country cream cheese and then hand rolled in a Panko Style bread crumb.

When it comes to crafting the perfect starter for Christmas menus, PEPPADEW® Bites emerge as the ideal choice, adding a touch of innovation and culinary excellence to the festivities. PEPPADEW® Bites recently earned recognition with a Silver Award for innovation at this year’s Casual Dining show and are currently shortlisted for a prestigious Q award in the Food Service Party Food and Buffet category.

Here’s why Peppadew Bites are the ultimate choice for pubs and restaurants. There is no preparation time, all the hard work of stuffing the pepper has been done. There is no waste, as the product comes in Frozen, you just take out what you need.

Recommended portion size is 5 and there are 11 portions in the 1kg bag. The average price is £1.54 for a portion of 5 and the recommended selling price is £7, so a high margin of 74%.

The PEPPADEW® Bites are versatile and can be used on the menu as ‘while you wait’, as they are perfect with a glass of wine or pint of beer, or as a starter as portion or even on top of a winter salad.

This Christmas, delight your customers with PEPPADEW® Bites and watch them savour the season’s joy with every delectable bite.

For further information see the advert on the facing page or visit www.peppadewfoodservice.co.uk