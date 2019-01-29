Phil Vickery MBE Announced As New Hospitality Action Patron

Hospitality Action is proud to announce the appointment of Phil Vickery MBE, the former England rugby international, 2003 World Champion, British Lion and Celebrity MasterChef winner and Non-Executive Director at Creed Foodservice as its newest Patron. Phil joins the ranks alongside Tom Kerridge, Michael Caines MBE and Principal Patron Jason Atherton.

Phil is passionate about many things, his family and rugby are unquestionably top of the list, but food, farming, eating well and inspiring healthy lifestyle choices, especially amongst the young, are also very close to Phil’s heart. Phil has been an active supporter of Hospitality Action and he has taken part in the charity’s annual Le Tour de Cuisine, Cotswold Cycle Challenge and Rugby Legends fundraising dinner.

Phil says: “I am going to be much more than a name on the letterhead. Hospitality is a fast paced, high energy field to work in dependent upon team work and communication, something I am all too familiar with! My unique take on the industry means I am going to do everything I can to raise awareness of Hospitality Action and motivate others to get involved as well”.

Mark Lewis, Chief Executive of Hospitality Action, comments: “We’re all very excited to officially welcome Phil to the Hospitality Action family. Phil’s sporting prowess, commitment and unstoppable drive will be a real asset. With UK hospitality set for an uncertain time one thing will remain set in stone; HA will be there to lend a helping hand when times get tough and it is fantastic to know we can rely on Phil’s support throughout”.