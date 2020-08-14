Much like the mythological bird, Phoenix Specialist Risk Solutions was born from the ashes of an industry which has grown tired and disassociated from the people it is designed to protect. Phoenix is built to be different, our main focus is you.
We have built our business with care at the core of everything we do.We strive to offer a quality person- alised service which is tailored to each individual’s needs — we listen to you, get to know you and aim to support you every step of the way.
Your business is in most cases the biggest risk and the biggest asset you will ever have from the initial days of worrying about business levels and cash flow through to staff and HR issues and then back to business levels and cash flow, a revolving cycle. Within your business you will also have your trusted partners,
your accountants and bankers, do you include your insurance broker? If not why not?
Commercial insurance should not just be about the lowest possible price, it should be with someone you can work with and trust, someone flexible to the changes your business faces and someone who can advise you of which covers you may like to consider and not just the ones which you are legal required to have. Does your business description on your policy actually match your business, are your sums insured
reviewed and adequate, do you have seasonal stock increases? Have you declared the accurate turnover and wageroll?
We work with you to help you establish and maintain an insurance program which meets your needs and provides the best value for money.
visit www.phoenixsrs.co.uk