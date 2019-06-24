LATEST NEWS
Pod Restaurant Chain Sold To Azzurri Group

Posted by: News in Latest News June 24, 2019

Pod Food Limited has been sold to Azzurri Group, owner of the ASK Italian, Zizzi, Coco di Mama and Radio Alice brands.

The sale was via a pre-pack administration after Damian Webb and Allan Kelly of RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP were appointed administrators of Pod Food Limited on the 21 June 2019.

Thirteen of pod’s restaurants will continue trading, while nine will be closed.

Damian Webb, one of the Joint Administrators from RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP said:

‘The sale of Pod Foods secures over 170 jobs and ensures the on-going trading of the core Pod business. Regrettably this process has led to the closure of nine stores, resulting in 90 redundancies. We will be working closely with the redundancy payments service to assist these employees.’

