Postponement Of London Wine Fair 2020

It is with a heavy heart that Hemming Group Ltd is postponing London Wine Fair 2020. It remains inconclusive as to when, or for how long the Government might place restrictions on mass gatherings in the UK. Nonetheless the London Wine Fair team has taken the difficult decision to postpone this much-loved event.

We are keenly aware that the developing COVID-19 pandemic is putting immense pressure on not only the events industry, but the drinks industry and the hospitality industry. We value our position at the heart of both and will always make decisions with them front of mind.

Experience dictates that the bulk of organising for exhibitors and sponsors happens between now and the event. Our objective in taking this decision with two month’s lead-time, is to minimise unnecessary expenditure and stress caused by uncertainty.

The safety of our exhibitors, visitors, sponsors, suppliers and in-house team of course takes over-riding precedence in the bigger picture.

We plan to release more information about the next steps for London Wine Fair as soon as possible. Given the exceptional circumstances and elevated number of stakeholders to consider, we would ask for your patience in the interim period.