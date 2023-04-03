Preparing for Spring Advice

Share Tweet Share Email

Now is the time to get your outdoor areas tidied up and planned for spring trade.

Here are 3 top considerations to help you prepare.

1) Kerb Appeal & First impressions

Get more people through the door by creating a great first impression.

Smarten and tidy up your outdoors

• Give your grass chance to recover from winter

• Jetwash your patios and decks

• Use plant pots or planters to create welcoming entrances

• Check and clean outdoor dining furniture, replace any broken

Create impact with colour

Stand out from other venues and be eye catching to passers-by with an injection of colour. Choose bright plants, colourful outdoor furniture and parasols.

2) Plan your outdoor space to maximise sales

What do your customers want from your outdoor space?

Who are your core customers? Does your outdoors suit their needs? Are they comfortable on the furniture you have?

What are they doing? Is it mostly consuming drinks and snacks or do you offer full dining? Or a bit of everything? Do you have a mixture of furniture to accommodate all these requirements?

Weatherproof your outdoors

Make customers comfortable no matter the British weather, increase dwell time and spending with outdoor shelters and parasols.

3) Make your outdoors great

Events and Entertainment

Your outdoors provides extra space to host events and entertainment.

Are you planning events for the kings coronation?

Will you need additional seating or long tables for large groups?

Be memorable and do something different

Use your outdoor areas to differentiate your venue from others.

Do you have space for outdoor games or a pizza oven or BBQ?

Is it welcoming, especially going into the evening? Can you add lighting to create a welcoming atmosphere.

