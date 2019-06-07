Prestigious South West Tourism Awards Set To Sniff Out The South West’s Most Dog Friendly Pub

In a bid to acknowledge the region’s most dog friendly pub and to encourage local pubs to offer the very best in canine hospitality, the prestigious South West Tourism Awards has launched a brand-new award category this summer that’s bound to set tails wagging: ‘South West England’s Most Dog Friendly Pub of the Year’.

The prestigious awards launch this week, with support from Devon-based natural pet food producers, Forthglade. The award will rely on public votes throughout the summer, to help unveil the region’s leading pubs that go the extra mile to make our four-legged friends truly welcome.

The Awards will first run across the four regions of Devon, Cornwall, Dorset and Bristol, Bath & Somerset individually. The winners from each of the four counties will then go head-to-head to compete for the coveted title of ‘South West England’s Most Dog Friendly Pub of the Year 2019/20’.

Whilst each of the regions’ dog friendly pubs are being encouraged to seek votes from their dog-owning customers, every individual who casts a vote will be in with a chance of winning a dog-friendly prize package worth £1000, including a 3-night break, courtesy of Pet’s Pyjamas (dog friendly of course), and over £250 worth of Forthglade natural pet food.

Robin Barker, organiser of the Tourism Awards and owner of Sprollies Jessie and Millie, said: “We’re really excited to be launching this new award, alongside Forthglade – recognising the region’s pubs that work so hard to make us and our four-legged friends feel so welcome, especially as for so many, our dogs really are part of the family”.

Gerard Lovell, Joint MD of Forthglade and owner of Labrador Bo, agreed: “There’s nothing better than going for a long walk with your dog and finding a cosy pub for a bite to eat. The South West is renowned for being a phenomenal hotspot for food and drink, not only for those of us lucky enough to live here, but for the millions of visitors to the region – a staggering proportion of whom bring their canine companions along with them.

“It’s an honour to be teaming up with such a recognised awards body to shine the spotlight on the pubs that throw their doors wide open to our four-legged friends, and this award will hopefully encourage even more pubs to embrace a first-class dog friendly policy.”

Little things – like providing fresh drinking water and obvious signage are great ways to let customers with dogs know they’re welcome, whilst going the extra mile might include healthy dog treats, dedicated dog-friendly areas, or even providing a wholesome meal for the family dog.

Pubs can download free promotional material by visiting: www.forthglade.com/campaigns/dogfriendly/promote-my-pub

To nominate your favourite dog-friendly pub: visit www.forthglade.com/vote to submit your nomination and don’t forget to share on social media to encourage others to vote – it only takes a few moments! Entries close on 18th August 2019.