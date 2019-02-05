Pretty Little Pastries – Stand NC10

Pretty Little Pastries is a Devon based company, aiming to provide a wide range of catering requirements and desires.

Chef and owner Samuel Brook has worked in several high end hotels throughout Devon, spending over four and a half years under Michael Caines, and holding the Head Chef role at Paschoe House.

Pretty Little Pastries can offer anything from birthday and wedding cakes, macaron favours to full wedding catering, private dining, canapes to full afternoon tea or just a dessert for a dinner party. Samuel will endeavour to create something special and memorable for you and all your guests.

Call 017713 283683 or visit www.prettylittlepastries.co.uk