Prezzo Donates £50,000 To Children’s Cancer Charity, Fight For Life

Prezzo is thrilled to announce that with the help of its customers, the Italian high street restaurant chain has raised an impressive £50,026.50 for its charity partner, Fight for Life. The funds were raised from Prezzo donating 25p of every Tropicana pizza sold over the last year.

Prezzo’s cheque for £50,026.50 was presented to Fight for Life Head of Cancer Operations, Kevin O’Sullivan and ambassador Gary Lineker by Prezzo’s CEO, Karen Jones on 29th November 2018 at the charity’s annual pre-Christmas party for the children in treatment held at Planet Hollywood.

Karen Jones says, “Prezzo is very proud and happy to be able to support Fight for Life and would like to thank all our customers who have shown their generous support for Fight for Life by ordering our Tropicana pizza over the past twelve months.”

Prezzo has worked with Fight for Life since 2012, by communicating on its menu that 25p from each Tropicana pizza sale goes straight to the charity.

Prezzo has also supported Fight for Life in a number of ways over the past 4 years, including taking part in the charity’s annual triathlon and has offering the lower ground floor at its Haymarket restaurant for the charity’s annual Halloween Party.

Fight for Life was originally formed in 1996 to raise funds to build a dedicated children’s radiotherapy unit at the Middlesex Hospital, London. In January 2000 the new unit was opened by Fight for Life’s patron, Gary Lineker.

The unit later moved to a newly-built dedicated cancer unit installed at the new UCLH hospital on the corner of Tottenham Court Road and Euston Road. The Linear Accelerator – the high energy

radiotherapy equipment used for treating children’s cancers, bought, in part, with Prezzo’s Tropicana pizza donations is now in full action, along with Fight for Life’s own children’s play area and waiting room.