Procter & Gamble Professional And UKHospitality Partner To Deliver Employee Motivation And Development Training

A panel of experts will explore recruitment, retention, and development opportunities for the hospitality industry

Procter & Gamble (P&G) Professional and UKHospitality (UKH) will partner to present ‘More than money: Ways to motivate, retain and attract staff in turbulent times’, a free educational webinar, on Thursday 28 February, at 13:30.

The webinar will bring together a panel of renowned industry thought leaders to provide practical examples of how to implement change to create a more positive work environment, with a focus on retaining staff during the first two years of employment, when over 50% of hospitality employees leave their positions.

Kate Nicholls, the Chief Executive of UKH, will discuss the changing industry perceptions of hospitality careers, John Keating, General Manager of Fairmont Resorts, St. Andrews and Liz Smith-Mills, housekeeping expert and P&G Professional Advisory Council member, will share practical tips on how to motivate a workforce and maintain employee satisfaction.

Greg Elmore, Sales UK & Ireland Country Manager at P&G Professional, said: “We believe that every experience counts, and that includes the experiences and interactions your employees have at work. With political uncertainty making some employees feel anxious about the future, it is more important than ever for companies to focus on the welfare of their people. This webinar will provide case studies for how to motivate teams and how to create and maintain a happy workforce.”

Kate Nicholls comments: “Happily the hospitality industry excels when it comes to keeping employees happy, and when I visit our member venues, I meet motivated staff, encouraged by positive environments. In this webinar, we will highlight the importance of creating an atmosphere that supports and encourages workers while at the same time, boosting the bottom line.”

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to learn how to build retention into your company culture and ask the panel questions on this topic. Click here to complete the webinar registration.