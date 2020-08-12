, Protecting Assets

The CardsSafe® system is specifically designed to securely retain customer credit, debit and ID cards while the cardholder runs a tab or uses a service.

CardsSafe® has revolutionised the way hospitality and leisure businesses manage their assets. It protects against theft and walkouts, streamlines services and reduces losses, which means it pays for itself!

There are numerous benefits of using CardsSafe® for your business and over 5000 outlets in the UK agree!

CardsSafe® reduce costs and losses, makes card fraud is virtually impossible and ensures that equipment is returned

CardsSafe® is affordable and pays for itself! From just £9.95 (net) per unit per month + install fee, it is quick & easy to use with minimal training

CardsSafe® ensures peace of mind and protects against fraud and theft

CardsSafe® increases staff trust and improves the work environment

CardsSafe® is easy to use and need minimal training

CardsSafe® is PCI & GDPR Compliant to standards 9.6,9.9,12.2and12.6andprotectscarddatafrom identity fraud and theft