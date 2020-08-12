, Protecting Assets

The CardsSafe® system is specifically designed to securely retain customer credit, debit and ID cards while the cardholder runs a tab or uses a service.
CardsSafe® has revolutionised the way hospitality and leisure businesses manage their assets. It protects against theft and walkouts, streamlines services and reduces losses, which means it pays for itself!
There are numerous benefits of using CardsSafe® for your business and over 5000 outlets in the UK agree!
CardsSafe® reduce costs and losses, makes card fraud is virtually impossible and ensures that equipment is returned
CardsSafe® is affordable and pays for itself! From just £9.95 (net) per unit per month + install fee, it is quick & easy to use with minimal training
CardsSafe® ensures peace of mind and protects against fraud and theft
CardsSafe® increases staff trust and improves the work environment
CardsSafe® is easy to use and need minimal training
CardsSafe® is PCI & GDPR Compliant to standards 9.6,9.9,12.2and12.6andprotectscarddatafrom identity fraud and theft
Some of the UK’s biggest brands now rely on the CardsSafe® system when they handle customer cards, including:
Young & Co.’s Brewery
Hilton Hotels
Foxhills Country Club
Lord’s – The Home of Cricket
Evans Cycles
The National Portrait Gallery
“Average spend is up and chargeback has virtually disappeared after we installed CardsSafe, which really puts our customers’ minds at rest.”
Timothy,Young’s Bar Manager
“The CardsSafe system is great for servicing our customers who enjoy our outside areas.”
Debbie, Manager and Landlady of The Deers Hut pub
Please visit the website and create your own account quickly and securely, or for more info, contact CardsSafe Customer Team.
WEB:www.cardssafe.com Phone:08455001040 Email: sales@cardssafe.com