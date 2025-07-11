Pub Accommodation on the Rise: New Research Reveals Growth Potential Amid Booking Challenges

Share Post Share Email

A recent Pub Accommodation Review 2025 research, produced by Zonal in partnership with CGA by NIQ, Stay in a Pub, and VisitEngland, has uncovered that two thirds of pub accommodation operators say their accommodation revenue is higher (43%), or the same as a year ago (24%) – and 56% expect it to grow within the next year. Amidst cost pressures and tightened spending across both consumers and businesses, there are opportunities for pub operators to offset these challenges and fortify their businesses with a profitable revenue stream.

Why pub accommodation?

The research found that pub accommodation holds a broad appeal to a variety of consumers, and for a number of reasons, pointing towards an opportunity for pub accommodation to increase.

Amongst the top reasons for choosing pub accommodation were a friendly, welcoming atmosphere (71%), and high quality food and drink (63%), something that many pubs are already provide in abundance. In-fact, two-thirds (67%) of consumers ranked pubs as providing the best range of food and drink of any accommodation type – more than double the number who rated hotels the best (30%).

When it comes to experience and atmosphere, 79% of respondents said expectations of friendly and welcoming staff would encourage them to book a stay in a pub – higher than other key factors such as parking, location, or discounts.

How are guests finding, and booking, pub stays?

Despite the opportunity for pub accommodation, there’s still work to be done when it comes to securing bookings from guests. Our research found that a fifth (20%) of consumers don’t consider pub accommodation as easy to find and book – a particular problem for 18- to 34-year-olds, where 38% say they don’t know how to book a stay in a pub.

When it comes to discovery, guests are primarily searching for their accommodation online. More than a third (36%) of guests surveyed found their last accommodation via a search engine, and a further 28% used an online travel agent – highlighting the importance for pubs with an accommodation offering to ensure they’re present, and easily discoverable, online.

It’s also vital for pubs to ensure their room booking journeys are as quick and easy as possible, with 53% of guests saying a complicated booking system would deter them from booking a stay in a pub.

For more insights into the above, and to discover more about the pub accommodation landscape in 2025, download the full report here.