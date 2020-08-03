, Pub Loving Entrepreneurs Launch New Play It Safe App

The new PlayItSafe app has been designed to collect visitor contact details so that, in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak, NHS Test and Trace teams can quickly get in touch with anybody who might have been infected.

Entrepreneurs Tim Joyce and Justin Smith designed the app to make it as easy as possible for pubs, cafés, restaurants and visitors to use.They said: “We love a good pint – it’s something we’ve both missed in lockdown.We know COVID-19 has hit everyone hard – families, friends and businesses, so we understand people wanting to go out and

meet up. But a second wave of COVID-19 is a real threat.We want to help businesses to be safe and compliant when they open back up – and in doing that, help our NHS heroes.We want people to be able to meet up and have a good time but still feel that if there was an outbreak, they could be safely traced.We care about pubs and people and we have the skills to make a difference.”

Play It Safe is free for visitors to use and costs businesses just 2p per visit. Customer data is securely stored, GDPR compliant, deleted automati-