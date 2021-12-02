Pump Technology Ltd. Pumping Systems for Commercial Kitchens

Pumping from Sinks to Combi Ovens, even hot wastewater to 90 deg. C, can be achieved.

The DrainMajor range offers a choice of pump and tank sizes providing a wastewater pumping solution for all commercial kitchen drainage requirements.

NEW

The DrainMinor C (Combi Oven Pump) incorporating a specialist submersible pump with robust mechanical shaft seal, rigid float arm external to the pump body, low level inlet and full width inspection lid is perfect for reliable Combi Oven cleaning cycle operation.