Quadranet Restaurant Intelligence

Quadranet have been on a project to promote Restaurant intelligence. Intelligence is the collection of information to advance business. Covers have been the one measure used in restaurants for years, but now many more measures are available to management.

Our booking system not only counts the number of covers booked, but from what source and by which promotion, including social media. We also give information on diners spend and items consumed.

We let restaurants talk to their customers through a generic app, alternatively an API is available to use in the restaurant’s own app. Loyalty, discounts and push notifications are all pushed through the app. Our restaurants prefer to think of members rather than customers.