Raise the Bar of Your In-Venue Entertainment with NSM’s Hottest Jukeboxes

Leeds Based Jukebox Manufacturer NSM Music has a rich heritage of pioneering jukeboxes using the state of the art technologies for over 70 years, for customers across 5 continents.

Whether it’s licensed music content, Video’s or the latest technological hardware, NSM Music prides itself as a one stop shop music solution with fantastic technical support and after sales.

• Tell us more about your interactive digital jukeboxes. How do they affect customer experience?

It’s no fluke that NSM has been manufacturing jukeboxes for over 70 years. All NSM products have been developed off the back of customer and operator feedback, We believe we have something for everyone, for example;

• All our jukeboxes have the option to be an audio or audio/video jukebox and can be changed at a press of a button.

• On Screen Visual Advertising

• Contactless payments.

• Online connection gives customers the use of both NSM Apps, daily music updates, the Official Big Top 40 and access to our entire music library.

A key area when developing our jukeboxes user interface is to make it simple and easy to use, this way the customer doesn’t get frustrated and walk away and instead feels comfortable and takes pleasure from interacting with the jukebox.

• How has ‘NSMMusic App’ affected business? Any increase in attendance and/or footfall?

Customers just love jukeboxes, many of times Licensee tell us how the jukebox keeps their customers in their venue longer which increases wet sales.

The app has been an amazing addition to our jukeboxes. NSM’S Alex Kirby explains, the “NSMMusic” App is for customers to browse the jukebox, buy credits and make selections, all without having to leave their seat, It’s certainly a great facility for shy customers.

Customer simply download the app from the Google or App Store, create an account, then your all set. Once logged in you can buy credits via Google Pay, Apple Pay, PayPal, Debit Card or Credit Card.

We have also a second app called “Co-Pilot”, Co-Pilot is an app which was developed so operators can manage their jukeboxes remotely, for example;

Operators or location staff can use Co-Pilot on their phones to pause, reject, change the volume up and down or even reboot the jukebox.

They can also use the app to create and schedule adverts by choosing from one thousands of our predefined templates and adding their own text, they can even create ads by using their own photos from their phone.

Other Co-Pilot uses are as follows;

• Check Jukebox Internet Connections – know which devices are in an error state, haven’t connected to the NSM network recently, or need to be tended to immediately

• Access Location Details and Controls – view and manage all jukeboxes including money collections.

• Receive Jukebox Notifications – get alerts for power downs, overheating & door opens

Over the next few years we will continue to develop this powerful tool and add many new exciting features including Back Ground Music Control.

www.nsmmusic.com

Tel: +44 0113 2713 708

Email: info@nsmmusic.com