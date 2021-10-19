Raise Your Canapé Game This Christmas

We do not force feed to encourage an engorged liver, instead we use their normal healthy liver to produce Foie Royale, the luxurious pate that rivals the taste and texture of foie gras.

Working with several renowned research institutions including DIL,The Institute of Food Technology, the complex question of how to combine the bird’s natural liver with its fat to make a product as good as Foie Gras was solved. Using modern technology Foie Royale was created.

The result is a product that has the same texture, melt in the mouth feeling and flavour as foie gras that can served straight from the fridge or cooked in a variety of ways.

0800 368 7777 enquiries@foieroyale.com www.foieroyale.com