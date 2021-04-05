Rational Wins Capital Equipment Supplier of the Year Award 2021

With a turnover of £400m representing seventy dealers, the ENSE Buying Consortium is one of the food- service equipment industry’s biggest hitters – which is why its annual awards are highly regarded and eagerly contested. At ENSE’s recent Conference the consortium announced its 2021 awards – and Rational won the prestigious Capital Equipment Supplier of the Year.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to pick up this award,” says Simon Lohse, managing director of Rational UK. “It’s especially important because it’s the dealers who vote for it – so to win it is a real boost for us.”

Competition was tough in the Capital Equipment Supplier award and Rational was up against six other top suppliers.