Raymond Blanc OBE And Protégés Raise £29,000 For Hospitality Action

Celebrated Chef Raymond Blanc OBE was joined behind the stoves by some of his protégés and peers last night including Benoit Blin and Gary Jones of the two Michelin-starred Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, Robin Gill of the award winning The Dairy and Aggi Sverrisson from the Michelin-starred Texture at a special fundraising dinner in aid of industry charity Hospitality Action. The event, which took place at Chino Latino within the Park Plaza London Riverbank, raised £29,000.

Commenting on the event Raymond Blanc OBE said “To celebrate this special evening alongside my protégés and raise funds for Hospitality Action was a true honour. It’s important that all of us, no matter what our role in the industry, gives something back. Any one of us can suffer from hardship or illness in the future and its organisations like Hospitality Action who are there for us in our hour of need.”

Lending support throughout the evening was Chino Latino’s Executive Group Chef Werner Seebach. The evening comprised of a delicious four course meal including a delicious second course of applewood smoked eel, chicken skin, our farm leek and nori by Robin Gill and a delicious main course of Braised Jacob’s Ladder, alliums & celeriac, bone marrow, essence of red wine prepared by Raymond Blanc OBE and Gary Jones.

With Christmas just around the corner, the charity is the midst of its annual Christmas online auction. With a multitude of lots on offer including exclusive afternoon tea experiences across the UK, from the Driftwood Hotel in Cornwall, to The Great House in Wales and dining experiences from six courses in Glenapp Castle, Ayreshire to Michelin-starred dining at Essex’s The Fitch of Bacon, supporters are sure to find a unique Christmas gift for friends and family. The auction closes on Friday 30th November at 2pm so be sure to log on asap! To bid on the auction simply visit https://www.32auctions.com/HAChristmasAuction18 – for more information about how you can support Hospitality Action this Christmas please visit: http://www.hospitalityaction.org.uk/get-involved/christmas-support/