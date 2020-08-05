, Re-Inventing Bar And Table Service After Lockdown

As venues begin to re- open, the biggest challenge is how to maintain social distancing and safety for customers and staff, while still delivering a great experience.
The PortaBrands range from Tri-Star Packaging enables the easy and safe carrying of multiple drinks while speeding up service, saving space, and convert- ing more sales with fewer trips to and from the bar.
“Our PortaBrands solution creates the opportunity to re-invent bar and table service,” says Tri-Star Packaging Sales Director Lee Richards.“To minimise waiting times and queues, drinks will need to be served quickly and safely with mini- mum contact between staff and customers. PortaBrands is a great range of quick-service drink carrier solutions which enables safe multi-drink serv- ing under social distancing guidelines, as an individual can collect drinks for small groups of people.”
All PortaBrands products can be fully branded and printed with additional messages such as social distancing guidelines, how to use a drinks ordering app, or how to recycle them.All PortaBrands products are 100% plastic-free and are made in the UK, from FSC® certified paper which is fully recyclable in dry mixed recycling.
See more at: www.tri-star.co.uk/portabrands/