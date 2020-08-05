, Re-Inventing Bar And Table Service After Lockdown

As venues begin to re- open, the biggest challenge is how to maintain social distancing and safety for customers and staff, while still delivering a great experience.

The PortaBrands range from Tri-Star Packaging enables the easy and safe carrying of multiple drinks while speeding up service, saving space, and convert- ing more sales with fewer trips to and from the bar.

“Our PortaBrands solution creates the opportunity to re-invent bar and table service,” says Tri-Star Packaging Sales Director Lee Richards.“To minimise waiting times and queues, drinks will need to be served quickly and safely with mini- mum contact between staff and customers. PortaBrands is a great range of quick-service drink carrier solutions which enables safe multi-drink serv- ing under social distancing guidelines, as an individual can collect drinks for small groups of people.”