REAL-ly BIG Bags of Character Campaign

We’re REAL-ly excited to share with you all the launch of our BIGGEST ever social media campaign for REAL, bringing to life our BIG “Bags of Character” personality.

Launched with up-and-coming Social Influencer “Schooner Scorer” – overnight the post gained almost 2,500 engagements and now has over 3,271 likes:

bit.ly/4dedG4S

Live throughout May, the campaign is set to deliver 1,500,000 impressions on Instagram.

Instagrammers are invited to find out what flavour they are by answering 4 simple character questions, share their flavour result and tag @REALHANDCOOKED for the chance to win a case!

Your customers will REAL-ly want to get their hands on REAL Hand Cooked Crisps… so stock up now!