REAL Vanilla is the Best Gift of All

Baking is going to be big this Christmas and as the Festive Season draws ever closer LittlePod has the perfect gift for the passionate cook.

Oozing luxury, vanilla is exotic and expensive, but not all vanilla is real. For those seeking something special to pop beneath the tree this December, LittlePod offers pure vanilla at an affordable price making this the best present of all.

Here in East Devon, we have enjoyed another eventful year and having recently launched our new website, Christmas shopping has never been easier.

LittlePod’s vanilla paste, extract and pods can all be purchased from our website shop, along with our chocolate and coffee extracts, with 10% of all online orders donated to Blue Ventures to aid community projects in the vanilla-growing region of Madagascar.

This is our gift to the farmers who cultivate the vanilla orchid in the Equatorial regions, helping to regenerate the rainforests, increase biodiversity and improve the air we all breathe.

In choosing REAL vanilla over cheap synthetic substitutes this Christmas, we are supporting their livelihoods and encouraging them to continue to grow a precious crop that benefits us all. This makes vanilla a gift that keeps on giving long after the Festive Season has passed.

Why not create a hamper packed with LittlePod products so your loved one can remember you throughout the year, use our ingredients to bake an edible gift or use a REAL vanilla pod to spice up a bottle of rum or another festive tipple? The options are endless.

For more ideas about how to use our products, be sure to follow us on social media and take a look at our new website, where alongside our online shop, you’ll also find our latest recipe collection, created just for us by Peter Gorton, LittlePod ambassador and Master Chef of Great Britain.

Choose LittlePod and keep it REAL this Christmas. Vanilla is the best gift of all.

Visit www.littlepod.co.uk for further details.