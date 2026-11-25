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UK charity Hospitality Action’s Nationwide movement Walk for Wellbeing celebrates a significant accomplishment this year, raising an outstanding £180,000 marking its biggest fundraising year since launching in 2020.

From woodland trails to waterfronts and everything in between, this considerable achievement highlights the power of connection and the importance of coming together both as colleagues and as a community.

Thousands took to the streets across the nation once again this autumn to help raise vital funds for hospitality people and their families in times of need. With this year marking the seventh annual Walk for Wellbeing, to date over £680,000 has been raised across the initiative.

In the past year alone, these funds have supported hospitality workers with clearing priority debts, preventing homelessness, providing mental health support, counselling and much more.

Powered by hospitality talent and recruitment partner mum, and in partnership with Caterer.com, HR in Hospitality, Imperial London Hotels and Nespresso, this October saw fourteen UK locations – the largest number to date – host 10, 15 and 20km walks in addition the many choosing to ‘Walk It Your Way’.

Craig Prentice, Creator of Walk for Wellbeing and Founder & Director of UK hospitality talent and recruitment partner mum, said:

“We created Walk for Wellbeing in 2020 to remind people across hospitality that no one has to face challenges alone. What started with a small group of walkers has grown into a national movement and seeing people come together to support one another again this year is a powerful reminder of why the walk matters.”

“Every step, conversation, donation and shared message supports our hospitality community and creates connection and community through an important, shared purpose. I’m incredibly proud of how far Walk for Wellbeing has come and deeply grateful to everyone who continues to support it and make it possible. Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey.”

Sean Wheeler, Chair and Co-Founder of Walk for Wellbeing and People & Culture Consultant at Sean Wheeler Consulting Limited, said:

“Walk for Wellbeing 2026 has once again shown what can be achieved when people come together for a common goal. The commitment and dedication of everyone who helped make the event happen has been instrumental in its continued success. By raising vital funds and shining a spotlight on wellbeing across the hospitality industry, Walk for Wellbeing continues to make a positive difference in so many ways. Here’s to 2027!”