ReFood to Exhibit at HRC Show 2020

ReFood, the UK’s leading food waste recycler, will exhibit at this year’s Hotel, Restaurant and Catering (HRC) Show. Taking place at the ExCeL, London (3-5 March), the prestigious event is set to bring together more than 20,000 visitors from across the UK and Europe.

On stand P809, ReFood will promote its closed-loop, end-to-end food waste recycling service, which helps hospitality and foodservice organisations reduce their carbon footprints, improve their green credentials and lower their food waste disposal costs by up to 50%.

Safe, secure and dependable, the ReFood solution sees unwanted food waste recycled into renewable energy and sustainable biofertiliser at the company’s three state-of-the-art anaerobic digestion facilities in Widnes, Doncaster and Dagenham. Unique to the market, ReFood also provides customers with a complimentary bin swap service, which sees full bins swapped with clean, sanitised replacements – allowing customers to hygienically use bins in kitchen areas and separate waste at source.

Philip Simpson, commercial director at ReFood, commented: “With food accounting for a high percentage of hospitality and foodservice waste, we’re committed to providing businesses nationwide with an environmentally-friendly alternative to landfill disposal.

“Working in close partnership with each of our customers, we provide a hassle-free, flexible service to suit exacting requirements.”

For more information about ReFood, visit www.refood.co.uk, or meet the team on stand P809 at this year’s HRC Show.