Refresh Your Outdoors Spaces with Porcelain Pavers

Posted by: Admin in Products & Services April 24, 2019

With pub garden culture and exterior hospitality being so prevalent in the UK, there’s nowhere customers want to be more than enjoying scrummy food and a cold beverage in the, admittedly fleeting, English sunshine.

There are several ways a venue can transform their outdoor spaces to improve their offering, whether it’s redesigning their patio area, balcony or roof terrace, or touching up certain parts with a simple but effective refurbishment.

Surface 360, previously The Deck Tile Co, offer stand out solutions for all hospitality professionals. Specialising in exterior raised flooring solutions, Surface 360 can provide a cost-effective installation over most surfaces, including single ply waterproof membranes, roofing felt and other waterproofing systems and substrates – introducing LEVATO MONO – porcelain paver system. 20mm exterior porcelain has to be the #one choice for outdoor living applications due to the material’s resilience to staining and temperature extremes and of course because of the vast choice of finishes available for the designers.

