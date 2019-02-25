Refresh Your Outdoors Spaces with Porcelain Pavers

With pub garden culture and exterior hospitality being so prevalent in the UK, there’s nowhere customers want to be more than enjoying scrummy food and a cold beverage in the, admittedly fleeting, English sunshine.

There are several ways a venue can transform their outdoor spaces to improve their offering, whether it’s redesigning their patio area, balcony or roof terrace, or touching up certain parts with a simple but effective refurbishment.

Surface 360, previously The Deck Tile Co, offer stand out solutions for all hospitality professionals. Specialising in exterior raised flooring solutions, Surface 360 can provide a cost-effective installation over most surfaces, including single ply waterproof membranes, roofing felt and other waterproofing systems and substrates – introducing LEVATO MONO – porcelain paver system. 20mm exterior porcelain has to be the #one choice for outdoor living applications due to the material’s resilience to staining and temperature extremes and of course because of the vast choice of finishes available for the designers.

