Regale Launches Panasonic Rice Cookers At Restaurant Show

Panasonic is launching their automatic rice cookers on the Regale Microwaves stand UP40 at the restaurant show September 30th-October 2nd. Panasonic is giving away 1 x 5kg bag of Tilda Easy Cook Basmati with every 40 cup cooker and 1 x 1kg of Tilda Easy Cook Basmati and 1 x 1kg Tilda Thai Fragrant Jasmine with every 23 cup cooker for a limited time only!

The rice industry is worth £750m per year in the UK, with 25% of that being consumed in the catering sector*. Panasonic’s rice cookers are aimed at those who want to serve perfectly cooked rice every time, while minimising the waste that often occurs through lack of experience or confidence in cooking rice.

Iain Phillips, Sales and Marketing Manager, Panasonic UK; “We are very excited to be launching this range of professional rice cookers to the UK foodservice market and what better way to demonstrate their ease of use and flexibility than with Cyrus’ expertise. We are also delighted to be partnering with Tilda Foodservice for the launch and have a limited time special offer available of free Tilda rice with every rice cooker purchased.”

Cyrus Todiwala OBE DL chef / proprietor at Café Spice Namasté; “The Panasonic rice cooker has enabled us to prepare different kinds of pulao rice, not just steamed, for our events without the need to cook and re-heat. We’ve achieved better portion control and as it’s fully automatic, the chefs have peace of mind it will cook to perfection and they don’t have to be constantly watchful over it. Once cooked, it will hold rice hot at the correct temperature for two hours.”

The Panasonic rice cookers are non-stick so easy to clean, are perfectly suited to front or back of house, don’t need extraction and are very simple to use to cook a variety of dishes – Cyrus demonstrated a pulao, chicken and rice dish and a prawn curry!

They are available in two sizes; 23 and 40 cup capacities and the smaller of the two also has an optional steamer basket that is ideal for cooking vegetables or dim sum, the authentic way!

* Source: The Rice Association

To find out more about the Panasonic Rice Cookers, Microwaves and the revolutionary Micro-Save Cavity Liner visit Regale Microwaves stand UP40 restaurant Show