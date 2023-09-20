Regale Microwave Ovens Celebrate Their 40th Anniversary With A Record Year & New Head Office Building

Share Tweet Share Email

Commercial Microwave & Accelerated Oven specialist Regale Microwaves are celebrating 40 years of business this year.

Started in 1983 by Patrick Bray and Barry Clark, the business has been at the heart of the food service industry, supplying premium commercial microwaves whilst offering unrivaled customer service.

The business is based around some very simple principles said Managing Director Iain Phillips.

We hold large stocks of all major brands, deliver free of charge the next working day and the phone is always answered by a human. There’s no press button 1 for this, button 2 for that within our business said Phillips.

Having had a record year in 2021, the business soared again in 2022 with a further 18% growth, and became Panasonic’s supply partner for the UK in the same year.

Phillips joined the business in 2020. The last 3 ½ years have been quite a rollercoaster he said.

Covid obviously had a massive impact on our industry, but the directors here took the long term view and made the decision to retain all our staff, on full wages. As things got back to normal, Regale hit the ground running, with a full team of vastly experienced staff able to help our customers whatever the situation, straight from the get go, he continued.

Following a second consecutive record year, in June ’23 Regale purchased a new head office building. As the business has grown, we desperately needed more warehouse and office space said Phillips.

We were able to secure another office/warehouse unit just 30 yards from our current building, allowing us to really expand. Better offices for the ever increasing staff and we’ve upped the warehouse capacity by 80%.

The new building will also house a purpose built service area and development kitchen.

Time line

1983 – Regale Microwave Ovens Ltd is formed.

2004 – move to new premises in Gosport

2005 – Invent and patent the Microsave cavity liner.

2013 – move to new large warehouse/office premises.

2021 – Record year for sales.

2022 – Record year for sales with 18% growth.

2023 – Purchase new head office complex, whilst retaining old building.

Regale stock and supply Microwave and Speed ovens by Panasonic, Merrychef, Sharp, Samsung & Whirlpool and are the worldwide distributors of the Microsave Cavity Liner.