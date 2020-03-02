Regale Microwaves & Microsave

Regale Microwaves, Established 1983, are the UK’s only independent commercial microwave oven specialist with over £500,000 of branded microwaves ready for dispatch on a next working day service.

Regale, Panasonic’s Largest and No1 UK wholesaler for commercial microwaves are the proud inventors of the Microsave® Cavity Liners used by Whitbread, Fullers, Stonegate, Hall and Woodhouse, Beefeaters, Frankie & Benny’s to name but a few.Microsave® Liners are manufactured in the England with over 30,000 in daily use. They are now exported to Europe and Australia. Regale also have manufacturing facilities in the USA to cover Mexico, North America and Canada.

Please visit us on Stand P40