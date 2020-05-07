Regale Revolutionise Injection Molding Method And Gain Worldwide Patent

Regale Microwave Ovens in conjunction with Microsave are proud to announce another worldwide patent for it’s famous Microwave Cavity Liner.

After more than a decade of development, the latest version of cavity liner boasts a special curved base, giving superior cooking performance and product robustness.

Whilst the liner itself is a brilliantly simple idea, the manufacturing process is immensely complex and has presented many obstacles. Says Iain Phillips of Regale “the thought that has gone into resolving the problems by the team of individual specialists Dr. Andrew Sant of GovGrant and Mark Thompson of Plastech, in conjunction with Patrick Bray of Regale is very much to be admired and has resulted in a unique method of production”.

This action now means Regale, with Microsave, can join the unique network of ‘Patent Box’.

Patent Box is a special very low corporate tax regime used by several countries to incentivise research and development by taxing patent revenues differently from other commercial revenues, giving Regale a fund boost allowing more R&D for the Microsave family.

Production of the Microsave cavity liners has now started in Chicago, supplying markets in the USA, Canada and South America.

This compliments the production site in Bodiam, which supplies markets in Europe, Australia & New Zealand.

Now we have the USA fully underway, the Far East is our next target market says Deputy MD Phillips.

Microsave cavity liners are now available for models by Daewoo, Marren, Menumaster, Panasonic, Samsung, Sharp and Valera.

The Microsave Cavity Liner was first launched in the UK and is now demanded by top restaurant groups such as Whitbread, Las Iguanas and many other groups throughout the UK.

It is now well known for its hygiene protection, saving money on unnecessary repairs, saving downtime due to ceiling and/or base plate problems – especially lens light covers peeling off.

It is known that it can save hundreds of pounds over the life of a m

icrowave oven and even extend its life! The cost of a Microsave Cavity liner is far less than the cost of one repair.