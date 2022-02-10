Registration Now Open For Europe’s Leading Natural And Organic Business Event

Natural & Organic Products Europe has announced that visitor registration is now open for 2022. After a two year wait, Europe’s leading trade show for natural, organic and sustainable products will reunite the industry once again on 3-4 April at ExCeL London.

For over 25 years, Natural & Organic Products has played an integral part in making the natural and organic sector what is it today. Due to unprecedented times, the show has had to close its doors to many visiting buyers, who say it’s “the place” they source new

contacts for their businesses. The return edition

is perfectly timed because it will feature new and exciting ‘start-ups’ – some that have emerged through the pandemic, plus new innovations from established brands who have been adapting and evolving. The show will also provide expert insights about current challenges and future opportunities for the industry.

The show brings together 700 exhibitors across five exciting sections:

• Natural Food

• Natural Health

• Natural Beauty & Spa

• Natural Living

• Vegan