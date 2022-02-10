Registration Now Open For Europe’s Leading Natural And Organic Business Event

Natural & Organic Products Europe has announced that visitor registration is now open for 2022. After a two year wait, Europe’s leading trade show for natural, organic and sustainable products will reunite the industry once again on 3-4 April at ExCeL London.
For over 25 years, Natural & Organic Products has played an integral part in making the natural and organic sector what is it today. Due to unprecedented times, the show has had to close its doors to many visiting buyers, who say it’s “the place” they source new
contacts for their businesses. The return edition
is perfectly timed because it will feature new and exciting ‘start-ups’ – some that have emerged through the pandemic, plus new innovations from established brands who have been adapting and evolving. The show will also provide expert insights about current challenges and future opportunities for the industry.
The show brings together 700 exhibitors across five exciting sections:
• Natural Food
• Natural Health
• Natural Beauty & Spa
• Natural Living
• Vegan
“If you own a health store or work in the industry, this is the essential show to attend. It is the only place that you can meet your suppliers, other retailers and trade associations and find out about new products and trends in one place over two days. It can be hard taking time out of your business, but you will save time in the long run by dedicating time to the show. You will have fun, try lots of new foods and end up exhausted but it is all very much worth it,” says Joanne Hill, founder of Amaranth Wellbeing.
VISITOR REGISTRATION NOW OPEN
Natural & Organic Products Europe will return to ExCeL London on Sunday 3rd and Monday the 4th of April 2022. To register for a free trade ticket, please visit www.naturalproducts.co.uk