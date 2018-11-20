Registration Now Open For The Professional Kitchen Show And The Foodservice Show

Registration is now open for The Professional Kitchen Show and The Foodservice Show. The two shows are co-located at the NEC Birmingham on 22-23 January, and both boast experiential features, engaging speakers and the most influential and innovative suppliers from around the country.

Over 8,000 key senior buyers and 200 exhibitors will fill the NEC Birmingham over the two-day event. Suppliers already confirmed across the two shows include Smeg, MEIKO, Clearwater Seafoods Ltd, Essential Cuisine, Rational, O’Donohue’s Bakery, Synergy Grill, Bowlander Ingredients and more.

The ‘experiential features’ on show across the event are unlike any seen at foodservice and hospitality shows before. At the heart of The Professional Kitchen Show is the Kitchenology smart kitchen. Kitchenology will bring attendees into the kitchen of the future, showcasing the most innovative products and smart technology with a focus around business efficiencies and sustainability.

Meanwhile in The Foodservice Show, head chefs, catering professionals, and food and beverage managers can head to The Covered Market to see what’s new, hear growers’ stories and taste some of the finest fresh ingredients the UK has to offer. And everyone can see ingredients used in the most impressive ways imaginable at Salon Culinaire – the UK’s most prestigious chef competition. Ruth Hansom, winner of TV’s Million Pound Menu and the first female winner of Young National Chef of the Year, and Leo Kattou, from Simpson’s Restaurant, BCF Chef of the Year finalist and of MasterChef fame, will be leading expert ‘Masterclasses’ across The Skills Theatre, an area dedicated to chefs at the start of their careers looking to learn from some of the very best .

The event doesn’t just feature great chefs, it’s full of inspirational speakers to match. Talks will cover the most important topics in foodservice today, including staff retention, the impact of Brexit, the rise of street food, sustainability and zero waste, and a whole lot more.

Registration is now open, so visit https://www.foodserviceshow.co.uk/visiting/register-to-attend to guarantee your spot at the most exciting event of the year.