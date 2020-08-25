, Reopen in Style with Simon Jersey

The past four months has been hard for all businesses, but none more so than that of the hospitality industry.With 3.2 million workers within the sector, and a huge number of employees having been on furlough, the governments job retention scheme, businesses and staff have been waiting for the day when you can reopen your doors and start getting back to some form of normality.

Although life will not be quite the same as it was before lockdown, it has been encouraging to see your businesses adapting during these unprecedent- ed times. Now that restrictions have started to ease across the country, we are seeing pubs, restaurants and bars implementing strict safety measures to keep your customers protected.

But what about your staff? As with other businesses, Simon Jersey has had to adapt during lockdown to the needs of their customers.They have invest- ed in Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), from face masks and visors, to gloves and disposable aprons, to ensure that their customers have the right

equipment to reopen their businesses safely and without fear of cross-contamination.

Equally, Simon Jersey believes that how your staff present themselves is just as crucial in setting reassurance for your customers’ visit, and importantly, how likely they are to return, which is critical for businesses in these times of uncertainty. If your staff look good, they feel good and have a sense of pride in their work – a stylish uniform tells the tale of a successful establishment.

Whilst your teams are busy greeting customers, serving, lifting, carrying and beavering away behind the scenes in kitchens, they really need to be wearing a stylish, comfortable and functional uniform. Simon Jersey