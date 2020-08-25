, Reopen in Style with Simon Jersey

The past four months has been hard for all businesses, but none more so than that of the hospitality industry.With 3.2 million workers within the sector, and a huge number of employees having been on furlough, the governments job retention scheme, businesses and staff have been waiting for the day when you can reopen your doors and start getting back to some form of normality.
Although life will not be quite the same as it was before lockdown, it has been encouraging to see your businesses adapting during these unprecedent- ed times. Now that restrictions have started to ease across the country, we are seeing pubs, restaurants and bars implementing strict safety measures to keep your customers protected.
But what about your staff? As with other businesses, Simon Jersey has had to adapt during lockdown to the needs of their customers.They have invest- ed in Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), from face masks and visors, to gloves and disposable aprons, to ensure that their customers have the right
equipment to reopen their businesses safely and without fear of cross-contamination.
Equally, Simon Jersey believes that how your staff present themselves is just as crucial in setting reassurance for your customers’ visit, and importantly, how likely they are to return, which is critical for businesses in these times of uncertainty. If your staff look good, they feel good and have a sense of pride in their work – a stylish uniform tells the tale of a successful establishment.
Whilst your teams are busy greeting customers, serving, lifting, carrying and beavering away behind the scenes in kitchens, they really need to be wearing a stylish, comfortable and functional uniform. Simon Jersey
understands the demands on the hospitality sector and the uniforms they need to work in and have an array of products, perfect to kit out your entire team.
APRONS
Simon Jersey’s range of aprons serve as a perfect finishing touch to your hospitality uniform, whether you’re kitting out staff for a bar, restaurant or catering service.Their aprons are made from durable fabric and come in an array of different styles, lengths and colours to suit your requirements.
CHEFSWEAR
With a wide range of chefswear, Simon Jersey understands that busy kitchen workers need to keep cool and look smart during service. Comfort is key in hot kitchen environments, which is why they have designed a range of perfect culinary outfits that are practical and easy to care for.
FRONT OF HOUSE
Simon Jersey offers a large variety of professional front of house uniforms for the hospitality industry.They have a stylish collection of suiting, blouses and shirts in various styles, patterns and colourways, so you are sure find uniforms to suit your business branding and to ensure a consistent appearance across your front of house team.
Why not add a personal touch with embroidered logos or staff names which can really set your business apart and add a bespoke touch to your uniform? There’s no better way to promote your brand!
With over 45 years’ experience, Simon Jersey have the knowledge, expertise and cutting-edge design to supply your business with a uniform that’s modern, stylish, fits perfectly, washes well and lasts.
Find more out about what Simon Jersey can do for you and your staff by visiting www.simonjersey.com