Repurposing Buildings To Rejuvenate Restaurants In A Post Covid World

The simplification of planning use, enabling former shops, offices and professional services spaces to be altered into restaurants without seeking consent from local authorities is creating fascinating new opportunities for the food service industry. From pop-ups to permanent restaurants, the opportunity is clear, especially for restaurant chains that have specialised in refurbishing existing High Street buildings and revitalising suburban areas, latterly for those opting to continue to work from home.

One thing we know well at Adveco is the potential complexity, and therefore hidden cost, of refurbishing a property when the site was not originally conceived as a restaurant. Landlords and new property owners need to recognise that heating and especially hot water are business critical functions, with suitable hot water storage needed to meet consistent and peak-hour demands.That water also must be supplied at a mini- mum of 60°C to ensure a hygienic cleaning of the environment, utensils and provide handwashing for both staff and customers.

Adveco will size the needs of the premises, design a bespoke application, and supply the necessary system components for installation. Our work includes systems in listed buildings and large-scale projects, such as for Five Guys, revitalising building hot water systems throughout the UK. In all these cases, our customers are not only securing modern, highly efficient fit-for- purpose heating and hot water systems, they are also reducing their costs and either better controlling their carbon emissions or excising them with renewables for a more sustainable workplace

