Restore Customer Confidence With Wizard’s Air Cleaning Technology

Over the last year, the quality of the indoor air we breathe has become more important than ever. Wizard’s air purification devices are a state-of-the-art solution to air cleaning, offering reassurance and confidence to clients and staff within the hospitality sector. Protecting the air you breathe Wizard air cleaning technology provides hospitality venues with a cutting-edge solution to air cleaning, whilst suiting the needs of your business and clientele. Purifying and eliminating airborne contaminants, these cutting-edge devices help to destroy bacteria, viruses, odours and harmful pollutants in an indoor space, such as: • Bars

• Restaurants

• Hotels

• Cafés SCARECROW UV-C AIR PURIFICATION Purozo’s flagship device, Scarecrow, could be the cost- effective answer to poor ventilation that your business needs. Using class-leading UV-C lamp technology and hospital-grade HEPA-13 filtration to purify indoor air, Scarecrow detoxifies spaces of up to 500m2 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Completely safe to use around clients and staff, and available in a variety of colours and sizes, the ultra- smart Scarecrow units let your customers know that you’re working to create a safer, cleaner environment for them to feel comfortable in. Find out more about Scarecrow. OTHER DEVICES FROM THE WIZARD FAMILY Suitable for all your business cleaning requirements, we also stock alternative air and surface sanitising solutions from Wizard. AIR DECONTAMINATION FROM THE NORTHERN FAIRY We have smaller spaces covered with the Northern Fairy, the newest addition to the Wizard product range.