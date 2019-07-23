Retro Chairs From LeisureBench

Three new colours have been added to the Retro chairs collection at LeisureBench Ltd. They have been specially chosen for the designer look and are available in Distressed white, Mellow green and Polished steel . Priced from only £37 plus VAT they are an attractive addition to your establishment.

This supplements the company’s stylish Valetta and Bentwood Retro collections, that have proven to be very popular. Both these styles are available in many colour variations and can be powder coated to the colour of your choice.

All are suitable for outdoors and indoors use. They are manufactured in steel for commercial strength and durability that has been electro-galvanised before powder coating. The galvanising helps to prevent rust even if the outer powder coating is damaged.

The Bentwood design has drainage holes in the seat for outdoor use and cushions are available in various colours.

Currently, the Bentwood chairs are on offer at £32.50 each plus VAT and The Valetta collection on offer at £25 each plus VAT.

On bulk buys, you can save up to a further 15% off these prices and the same applies to all the already competitively priced furniture on the LeisureBench website.

Visit www.leisurebench.co.uk for more details. E: sales@leisurebench.co.uk. Tel.01949 862920.