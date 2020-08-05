The very real financial benefits avail- able to your food service business when you use the latest in rexmartins Induction Technologies.
By leasing a rexmartins induction catering fryer or griddle you can achieve savings on energy and cooking oil that covers the monthly leasing costs, so your fryer or griddle effec- tively pays for itself!
The energy-saving benefits of induction equipment are well-known and used in countless commercial kitchens throughout the world. You can now benefit from induc- tion technology in a range of exclusive and cost-effective rexmartins catering equipment, including fryers, griddles, pasta cookers, large bratt pans and much, much more!
Not all induction equipment is made the same, the rex- martins range has numerous exclusive patented parts and is built to last for many years, even in the most hostile and demanding conditions. All the working components are water resist- ant; reducing the incidence of costly and inconvenient failure meaning we have some of the lowest failure rates in the industry.
Not all quality induction catering equipment has to be expensive.The rexmartins induction range is high on quality but the most cost effective option available on the market today.
LEASE TO CONSERVE CAPITAL COSTS
Upgraded Technology Leasing provides companies with the ability to keep pace with technology. Leasing offers the option of deducting 100 percent of the lease pay- ment as a business expense & 19% Tax relief.
