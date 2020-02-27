Richard Lawson Pianos Ltd are a long established specialist piano dealer based in the beautiful town of Amersham, just to the North West of London.

We have a selection of over 200 pianos available from stock and are authorized dealers for Yamaha, Kawai, Shigeru Kawai, Bluthner, Petrof, Ronish and Irmler. We also stock a range of used Steinway instruments.

Our new purpose built facility is arranged over 3 floors to ensure that we always offer the best possible variety of pianos across a broad range.

With pianos ranging in price from under £1,000 to over £70,000 we should have the right piano for any requirement.

We view all of our clients as long term partners. We work with them beyond the purchase of the instrument to assist with all aspects of ongoing and detailed maintenance such as regulation and voicing as well as basic tuning and moving.

The Richard Lawson Pianos technical team have decades of experience working with top brands, and regularly attend professional development courses to keep their skills up to date and fine-tuned.

At Richard Lawson Pianos we understand the importance of a personal and attentive service. We offer a one to one appointment 7 days a week from 8am to 10pm to assist the selection process.

Our proximity to London makes access by road, air and train very easy and collection from the station or airport is also available.

To find out more visit our website www.richardlawsonpianos.com or contact us on 01923 720974 or info@richardlawsonpianos.com.