Rio, The Top 10 Canned Drink, Loved By Your Customers and a Must Stock!

It was back in 1994 that Hall & Woodhouse, the 243- year-old Dorset based family brewer famed for its Badger Beer, launched a new, real fruit juice based soft drink called Rio.The brand proved an instant hit with consumers thanks to the high quality, super-fruity, unique tropical flavour which transports taste buds straight to sunny climes and happy times!

Today Rio is a Top 10 Carbonated Adult Soft-Drink Brand in the UK* with consumers drinking over 1m litres** every month, and as a result Rio outperforms the Adult Soft Drinks market with 50%*** of total Rio sales going through the Foodservice & Catering industry. Not only that, but you won’t find Rio in Supermarkets because at Hall & Woodhouse we want to champion independent business’ by offering something different that your customers won’t find in the grocers!

The regular Rio Tropical variant contains 10% real fruit juice and lightly sparkling spring water and Rio Tropical