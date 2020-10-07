Rio, The Top 10 Canned Drink, Loved By Your Customers and a Must Stock!

It was back in 1994 that Hall & Woodhouse, the 243- year-old Dorset based family brewer famed for its Badger Beer, launched a new, real fruit juice based soft drink called Rio.The brand proved an instant hit with consumers thanks to the high quality, super-fruity, unique tropical flavour which transports taste buds straight to sunny climes and happy times!
Today Rio is a Top 10 Carbonated Adult Soft-Drink Brand in the UK* with consumers drinking over 1m litres** every month, and as a result Rio outperforms the Adult Soft Drinks market with 50%*** of total Rio sales going through the Foodservice & Catering industry. Not only that, but you won’t find Rio in Supermarkets because at Hall & Woodhouse we want to champion independent business’ by offering something different that your customers won’t find in the grocers!
The regular Rio Tropical variant contains 10% real fruit juice and lightly sparkling spring water and Rio Tropical
Light is an alternate variant with no added sugar, with both available in 330ml can and 500ml PET bottle.
There are 3 great reasons for you as a catering and hospitality business to stock Rio:
1.It will help all of us to keep backing smaller, independent business’ by offering them something exclusive that the supermarkets don’t have!
2.Rio is a Top 10 Adult Soft Drink Brand and is grow- ing faster than the market so it’s guaranteed to out- perform other products in your range.
3. Rio’s taste is unique and is the number one reason why consumers love it.
Stocking Rio will help put cash in your till and smiles on the faces of your customers.What are you waiting for?
Visit www.drinkrio.com
*Convenience IRI data to December 2019
** Hall & Woodhouse ex-factory sales volumes 2019. *** Booker Sales Out data Feb 2020.