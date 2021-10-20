Riso Gallo Commit To Sustainable Program

Riso Gallo is the first international brand in the sector to have under- taken the production of rice from sustainable agriculture, making their premium best-selling risotto rices – Gallo Traditional Risotto, Arborio, Carnaroli – fully Sustainable.

The Gallo Risotto Traditional, Arborio, Carnaroli, and the Carnaroli Rustico are now in packs using FSC certified cardboard outer to protect the grains.

All Riso Gallo plastic vacuum packaging is now suitable for recycling, following the launch of a new eco-sustain- able, low environmental impact plastic. Riso Gallo are the first company to adopt this sustainable packaging.The excellence of the products and the high quality standards of the Riso Gallo chain are also guaranteed by the BRC and IFS certifications, and by the intense activity of the company’s Research and Development centre.The focus is on the development and experimentation in the field of new Italian rice qualities, not genetically modified and aimed at minimising the impact of cultivation on the envi- ronment and its resources.