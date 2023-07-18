Riso Gallo – High Quality Rice, Produced Efficiently, Sustainably And With Great Care To Protect Our Natural Environment

Share Tweet Share Email

Established in 1856, Riso Gallo is the oldest Risotto rice producer in Italy and has been delivering premium rice to consumers around the world for over six generations.

Excitingly, Riso Gallo is also now the first International rice brand to produce rice from sustainable agriculture, making their premium best-selling risotto rice fully sustainable from field to fork!

All of the Riso Gallo premium rice varieties are produced from sustainable agriculture, as certified by the international “Farm Sustainability Assessment”. Their high quality Carnaroli and Arborio grains are grown just a short distance from the company’s headquarters in the Pavia area, and cutting edge technology works in harmony with a skilled workforce to build a modern, robust agricultural model which respects both nature and the farming community itself to create a wonderful natural balance.

Riso Gallo take great pride in collaborating with farms that respect their workers’ rights, and guarantees fair and stable prices to assist their farming suppliers with planning, which are agreed and confirmed before sowing begins.

Sustainability and a commitment to plastic that is suitable for recycling are key to Riso Gallo’s production, and they have uniquely created their own Circular Economy within rice production, collaborating with various innovative start-ups to give useful new life to by-products from the rice mill. See the QR code for more information on these exciting new developments.

Riso Gallo is delighted that its plastic vacuum packaging is now suitable for recycling, following the launch of a new, eco-sustainable plastic with a low environmental impact. Riso Gallo are proud to be the first company to adopt this sustainable packaging, and the Gallo Risotto Traditional, Arborio, Carnaroli, and Carnaroli Rustico are now in packs using FSC certified cardboard outers to protect the grains inside.

The excellence of the products and the high quality standards of the Riso Gallo supply chain are guaranteed and endorsed by BRC, IFS certifications and the Sustainable Rice Platform scheme, which leads to total reassurance for consumers who are certain they are buying 100% Italian rice which can be tracked throughout its entire supply chain, from cultivation to packing.

www.risogallo.co.uk