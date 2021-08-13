Riso Gallo – The Maestro of Risotto

We have been making Italians happy for six generations. Riso Gallo’s mission is to spread the culture of rice and risotto throughout the world by using innovation that constantly adapts to the needs of the modern consumer.At your service.

We strive to achieve total customer satisfaction, and at Riso Gallo we constantly analyse and identify our consumers’ needs in order to do this.We rely on our experience and work with specialised research centres to develop the finest varieties of rice that satisfy the market demand for high-quality, genuine, tasty products that are quick and easy to prepare.